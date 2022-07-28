'Decided to ban plastic as...': PM Modi inaugurates Sabar Daily projects

PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project. The estimated outlay of the project is around ₹600 crores. The Plant will manufacture Cheddar Cheese (20 MTPD), Mozzarella Cheese (10 MTPD) and Processed Cheese (16 MTPD). Whey generated during the manufacturing of cheese shall also be dried at Whey Drying Plant, having a capacity of 40 MTPD.