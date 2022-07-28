Home / News / India / 'Decided to ban plastic as...': PM Modi inaugurates Sabar Daily projects
'Decided to ban plastic as...': PM Modi inaugurates Sabar Daily projects
2 min read.03:24 PM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several Sabar Daily projects in Gadhoda Chouki, Sabarkatha, laying the foundations for them, to boost the rural economy and support local farmers and milk producers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of multiple projects of Sabar Dairy at Gadhoda Chowki in Gujarat's Sabarkantha worth more than ₹1,000 crores on July 28.
According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), these projects will empower local farmers and milk producers and increase their income. This will also give a boost to the rural economy in the region.
The Gujarat Assembly elections will be held by the end of this year.
The prime minister also inaugurated the Aseptic Milk Packaging Plant at Sabar Dairy. It is a state-of-the-art plant with having capacity of 3 lakh litre per day.
The project has been executed with a total investment of around ₹125 crore. The plant has the latest automation system with highly energy efficient and environment-friendly technology. The project will help ensure better remuneration for milk producers.
PM Modi in his address at Digital India Week 2022 said, “Today Sabar Dairy has expanded. New projects worth hundreds of crores are being set up here. Sabar Dairy's capacity will increase further with the addition of milk powder plant with modern technology and one more line in A-septic packing section."
In a move to curb plastic pollution, India banned single-use plastic on July 1, 2022. While mentioning the ban on plastic, PM Modi said that the move was taken in order to protect cattle from consuming it.
PM Modi also laid the foundation stone of the Sabar Cheese and Whey Drying Plant Project. The estimated outlay of the project is around ₹600 crores. The Plant will manufacture Cheddar Cheese (20 MTPD), Mozzarella Cheese (10 MTPD) and Processed Cheese (16 MTPD). Whey generated during the manufacturing of cheese shall also be dried at Whey Drying Plant, having a capacity of 40 MTPD.
Sabar Dairy is a part of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which makes and markets a whole range of milk and milk products under the Amul brand.
On July 29, PM Modi will visit GIFT City in Gandhinagar. GIFT city (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) was envisaged as an integrated hub for financial and technology services not just for India but for the world.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.