The Modi Government on Tuesday said that the proposal along with the recommendation of Maharashtra government for renaming of Bombay Central Railway Terminus as Nana Shankar Shet Terminus was received in October 2020.

During the winter session in parliament it was further said that the decision would be taken after due consideration of recommendation of various agencies and other factors.

The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government had approved the proposal to rename Bombay Central station as "Nana Shankarsheth Mumbai Central Railway Station" on 12 March, 2020.

Jagannath "Nana" Shankarsheth (1803-1865) was a Maharashtrian philanthropist and educationist famous for his contribution to Mumbai's development. Seth is also known for his contribution towards the Victoria Terminus station, now known as the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus.

In 2017, Shiv Sena leader Arvind Sawant in Lok Sabha had demanded that the Mumbai Central railway station should be renamed after Jagannath Shankar Seth for his contribution to the city and the growth of railways in its pioneering years.

