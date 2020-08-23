Home >News >India >Decision on allowing all journos on local trains soon: Maha
1 min read . Updated: 23 Aug 2020, 05:18 PM IST PTI

  • A proposal has been sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for clearance by the state Cabinet
  • Currently, limited services of suburban trains are being operated in Central, Western and Harbour lines

MUMBAI : A decision on allowing all journalists to travel in suburban trains in Mumbai, currently being operated for those employed in essential services, will be taken in the next two days, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Sunday.

Wadettiwar, who heads Disaster Management portfolio, told reporters that his department had decided to allow all journalists who have to travel for news gathering to use local trains.

"A proposal has been sent to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for clearance by the state Cabinet which will be done in two days," the minister said.

Currently, limited services of suburban trains are being operated in Central, Western and Harbour lines only for those employed in essential sectors including employees of state and Central governments.

Recently, the government allowed accredited journalists to travel by suburban trains for which a QR code will be provided.

Operations of suburban trains, which are called as the lifeline of Mumbai, have been shut for people since March this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The COVID-19 case count in Mumbai stood at 1,35,362 as on August 22 while death toll is 7,388, as per the state government.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

