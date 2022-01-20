A day ahead of the Karnataka government deciding about the future of coronavirus restrictions that are in place across the state, Revenue Minister R Ashoka has said that both lives and livelihood of the people will be considered, while arriving at any decision.

Ashoka said that Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has called an important meeting at 1 pm on Friday with senior ministers.

The Revenue Minister said, "Regarding Covid guidelines, the Chief Minister has called an important meeting at 1 PM tomorrow with senior Ministers. Opinions expressed by leaders of various political parties and organisations regarding the curbs that are in place, and the centre's guidelines will also be taken into consideration."

Clarifying that there was no confusion within the government regarding the curbs, the minister said views expressed by leaders of all political parties and several organisations will also be taken into account, before taking the decision.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka said there are around 15 to 20 districts in Karnataka where Covid-19 cases are low, while in cities like Bengaluru and Mysuru the numbers are rising.

"While protecting the lives of people, the government will also have to facilitate for their livelihood, especially of poor and daily wage workers, keeping all this in mind, we will arrive at a decision. I'm confident that the Chief Minister will announce a decision that will be good for the people," he added.

CM Bommai has said that his government will re-examine the Covid-19 curbs that are in place, and will take a decision regarding relaxation, including the weekend curfew on Friday.

With a surge in cases, the government had last week decided to extend the existing Covid curbs such as night curfew and the weekend curfew till the end of January.

Asked about any confusion within the government as it is indicating about relaxing curbs at the time when cases are expected to peak, according to experts, by end of this month and early February, Ashoka said, "there is no confusion within the government, if anyone is making statements it is their personal one, which will also be kept in mind before taking a decision tomorrow."

The government will arrive at a decision that is applicable to the state, after taking into account the views of the experts, he said, "the government had earlier imposed curbs like weekend and night curfew based on experts report."

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 40,499 new cases of COVID-19, and 21 fatalities, taking the tally to 33,29,199 and the death toll to 38,486.

The state, which has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since the last week of December, had recorded 41,457 fresh infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases on Wednesday, 24,135 were from Bengaluru Urban that saw 18,081 people being discharged and five virus-related deaths. The total number of active cases across the state is now 2,67,650.

There were 23,209 discharges, taking the total number of recoveries to 30,23,034, a health department bulletin said.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 18.80 per cent, the case fatality rate (CFR) was 0.05 per cent. Of the 21 deaths, five are from Bengaluru Urban, four from Mysuru, three in Dakshina Kannada, and one each from Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Gadag, Hassan, Raichur, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura.

Apart from Bengaluru Urban, Tumakuru recorded the second highest with 1,804 new cases, Hassan 1,785, Mysuru 1,341, and Mandya 1,340, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district now has a total of 14,82,484 cases, followed by Mysuru 1,91,803 and Tumakuru 1,31,569.

According to the bulletin, Bengaluru Urban tops the list among discharges with 12,81,636, followed by Mysuru 1,80,264 and Tumakuru 1,20,917.

Cumulatively, a total of 5,96,06,693 samples have been tested, of which 2,15,312 were on Wednesday alone.

