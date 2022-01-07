Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Friday said there has been no decision yet on the imposition of night curfew and may be a call will be taken after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Yesterday, Mumbai municipal corportation BMC Commissioner Chahal said the authorities have no plans to shutdown India's financial capital even as it reported 20,181 fresh Covid-19 cases.

Mumbai has already banned large gatherings and also put restrictions on the number of people that can attend events. No lockdown and no further restrictions are planned even if cases were to rise, Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said in an interview with Bloomberg News.

The alarming spike in daily cases has been swift and was in line with experts predictions of intense wave of infections but for a short burst. Mumbai yesterday reported sharp 25% spike in daily cases compared to previous day's tally. On Wednesday, the city reported 15,166 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 10,860 cases were logged on Tuesday.

With these additions, the financial capital's coronavirus tally jumped to 8,53,809, while the death toll climbed to 16,388. Out of the 20,181 new cases, 85%, or 17,154 patients, are asymptomatic and only 1,170 persons have been admitted to hospitals and just 106 are on oxygen support.

According to the BMC, as many as 67,487 coronavirus tests were carried out in the city in the last 24 hours as compared to 60,014 tests on Wednesday.

Amid the surge, the BMC has issued various guidelines including on home isolation and institutional quarantine.

The BMC said the Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms can stay in home isolation instead of institutional quarantine or hospital. Amid an exponential rise in cases in Mumbai, the BMC also reduced the minimum period of home isolation to seven days from the earlier 14 days.

According to fresh guidelines issued by the BMC on Thursday night, home isolation will continue for at least seven days from testing positive. It can end after the patient does not report fever for three days in a row.

"There is no need for re-testing after the home isolation period is over," said the guidelines, mainly based on the union government's guidelines about home quarantine issued on January 5, 2022. High risk contacts of Covid-19 patients will be home quarantined for 7 days.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.