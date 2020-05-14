Delhi government has assured Delhi high court that it would take the decision with respect to the online sales or home delivery of alcohol on or before 15 May. The order passed on 13 May was made available on the website today.

“This petition is also thus liable to be dismissed and is dismissed but binding the GNCTD to take a decision as assured." The court order reads.

It was informed by AAP government on a plea filed by 21-year-old law student, seeking quashing of the 3 May notification of Delhi government to the extent permitting sale of liquor in the national capital.

The division bench comprising Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal then dismissed the petition.

The high court said the issues raised in the petition were already dealt with in several similar pleas that were disposed of on 11 May with a direction to the Centre and Delhi government to take a decision at the earliest with regard to online sale of alcohol and preventing overcrowding outside liquor vends.

On 11 May, the court while dealing with several other pleas relating to sale of liquor in the city had disposed off the petitions without granting reliefs but had beseeched the Delhi government and the Central Government to take a decision after considering the suggestions made during the hearing held via videoconferencing at the earliest so that more damage than has already been done is not caused and so that the decision taken, serves the need of the hour.

Centre and Delhi government had informed Delhi High court that they are looking into the matter of online sale of liquor and would be taking a decision with respect to it.The court had also noted that all matters with security and safety issues are required to be considered when considering home delivery of alcohol.

The court had said that any delay on the part of the Central Government and Delhi government can exacerbate the problem of crowding outside liquor shops and would defeat the purpose and would increase the number of people outside liquor shops, each day, who will come in close contact with each other.

