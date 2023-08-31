'Decision on seat sharing will be taken as per…': Congress leader ahead of INDIA bloc meet in Mumbai3 min read 31 Aug 2023, 09:36 AM IST
Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday said that seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be taken as per the merit of the parties in different states adding that in this regard a discussion will be in the upcoming meetings.
Ahead of the third meeting of the INDIA bloc which is set to begin in Mumbai today, Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on 30 August said that seat sharing in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will be done as per the merit of the parties in different states.