AIIMS Director said a COVID-19 patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and there is no fever for three days
AIIMS Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria said on Friday that the decision to administer Remdesivir must be taken by a medical professional and it should be administered only in a hospital setting.
Dr Guleria, who was addressing a joint media briefing, said a COVID-19 patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from the onset of symptoms and there is no fever for three days. "There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over," he said.