The decision to get rid of retrospective taxation is a testament to the government's commitment to providing businesses stability of investment climate and policy consistency, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

A day before, on Thursday, Finance Ministry introduced a bill to amend Income-tax Act for putting an end to retrospective tax. The bill was passed in the Lower House today, starting the process to end the contentious law that taxes indirect transfers of Indian assets.

Addressing industry representatives on matters related to boosting Indian exports, the Prime Minister said exporters know the importance of policy stability.

"The decision to abolish retrospective taxation shows government's commitment (to providing stable investment regime) and consistency of policy," he said.

'The Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021' was passed by the Lok Sabha on Friday and is expected to be taken up by the Rajya Sabha next week. Exporters doing business in various countries know the importance of stability," Modi said, referring to the decision to abolish retrospective taxation.

The latest amendments to the Income-tax Act propose to nullify tax demands raised under the ambit of retrospective tax laws over indirect transfer of Indian assets if the transaction was undertaken before May 28, 2012, when the retrospective tax legislation came into being.

It also proposes to refund any payments made against such tax demands, without any interest thereon.

India lost high-profile arbitrations initiated by companies such as Vodafone Group Plc and Cairn Energy Plc against levy of back taxes and risked its assets abroad being seized to enforce such tribunal awards.

The retrospective tax laws had also spooked investors from coming to India. Centre is expecting foreign investment to return to India after this decision.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics