NEW DELHI: The decision to increase the gap between two doses of Covishield vaccine from 4-6 weeks to 12-16 weeks was based on “scientific evidence" and was taken in a “transparent" manner, the Centre said on Wednesday.

N K Arora, Chair, National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), affirmed this, in response to reports that said the government had doubled the gap between the two doses of Covishield without agreement of the group to deal with shortage of vaccines.

“The decision of increasing the gap is based on scientific evidence regarding the behaviour of adenovector vaccines and has been discussed thoroughly in meetings of Covid-19 Working Group and Standing Technical Sub-Committee (STSC) of NTAGI with no dissent from any member," the union health ministry said in a statement.

Based on real-life evidence particularly from the UK, the Covid-19 Working Group agreed on increasing the interval to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield. Following this, the government had notified the dosage interval on 13 May.

Data released by Public Health England, the United Kingdom’s executive agency of the Department of Health, late in April, showed that vaccine efficacy varied between 65% and 88% when the dosage interval was maintained at 12 weeks.

“The UK was able to overcome the epidemic outbreak due to the Alpha variant because the interval they kept was 12 weeks. There are fundamental scientific reasons to show that when the interval is increased, adenovector vaccines give better response," said Arora, adding that this also gives flexibility to the community.

“Initial studies on covishield were heterogeneous. Some countries like the UK went for a dosing interval of 12 weeks when they introduced the vaccine, in December 2020. While we were privy to this data, we went for four weeks interval based on our bridging trial data which showed a good immune response," Arora further said.

“Later we came across additional scientific and laboratory data, based on which, we felt we should increase the interval from four weeks to eight weeks as studies showed that vaccine efficacy is about 57% when it is four weeks and about 60% when it is eight weeks," he added.

Canada, Sri Lanka have been following the 12-16 weeks dosage interval for AstraZeneca vaccine which is the same as the covishield.

The government said it can also reconsider changing the gap between two doses based on emerging scientific evidence.

“Decision will be taken scientifically, giving paramount importance to the health and protection of the community. If the vaccine platform tells us that a narrower interval is better for our people, even if the benefit is 5%-10%, the committee will take the decision on the basis of merit and its wisdom," said Arora. “On the other hand, if it turns out that the current decision is fine, we will continue with it," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.