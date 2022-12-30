Decision to re-introduce Covid testing for international passengers 'disappointing, a step backwards': IATA2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 08:57 AM IST
- IATA is a grouping of nearly 290 airlines, including various Indian carriers.
International Air Transport Association (IATA) has said that India's decision to re-introduce coronavirus testing for international passengers is ‘disappointing and a step backwards’ as the current situation is different from when the pandemic started around three years ago.