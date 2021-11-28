NEW DELHI : The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Sunday said that the decision on effective date of resumption of scheduled commercial international passengers service, will be reviewed, as per evolving global scenario.

The announcement by MHA comes days after the Indian civil aviation regulator The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that scheduled international flights will be allowed to resume from 15 December with graded restrictions because of the threat still posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The annoucement by the DGCA on Friday came as countries around the world rushed to take precautionary measures after scientists said they had found a highly virulent and possibly vaccine-resistant variant of the covid-19 virus in South Africa.

"Following high level review by the Prime Minister on new COVID Variant of Concern ‘Omicron’, urgent meeting was chaired by Home Secretary today (Sunday) at 11.30 a.m," Spokesperson, MHA said on twitter.

"The meeting was held with various experts, Dr. V K Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Dr. Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Adviser to Prime Minister, & senior officers from Health, Civil Aviation and other Ministries," the tweet said.

"Overall global situation in wake of Omicron virus was comprehensively reviewed.

Various preventive measures in place and to be further strengthened were discussed," it said.

"Genomic surveillance for variants to be further strengthened and intensified. Airport Health Officials (APHOs) and Port Health Officials (PHOs) to be sensitized for strict supervision of testing protocol at airports/ ports," it said adding,

"Closer watch on emerging pandemic situation within the country will be maintained."

Recently, the UK said the variant was the most significant one found yet after banning flights from six southern African countries—South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Eswatini, Zimbabwe and Namibia.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said the EU also aimed to halt air travel from the region, describing the variant in a tweet as “of concern".

India had suspended international flight operations from 23 March 2020. The suspension, extended periodically, currently stands enforced till 30 November.

“The matter has been reviewed, and the competent authority has decided to resume the scheduled commercial international passenger services to/from India with effect from 15 December 2021," DGCA said on Friday.

“Resumption of scheduled commercial international passenger services with effect from 15 December 2021 would imply reversion to bilaterally agreed capacity entitlements and termination of air bubble arrangements. However, due to prevailing covid-19 situation, the capacity entitlements shall be as per the category of countries based on the enlistment of countries," it added.

