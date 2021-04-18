Subscribe
Home >News >India >Declare a national health emergency: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

Declare a national health emergency: Kapil Sibal to PM Modi

A file photo of Congress leader Kapil Sibal.
1 min read . 12:50 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies in view of the sharp rise in Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: Amid a steep rise in coronavirus cases, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare a national health emergency.

The former Union minister also called on the Election Commission to declare a moratorium on election rallies in view of the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

"COVID-19 infections faster than recoveries. Modiji: Declare a National Health Emergency. Election Commission: Declare a moratorium on election rallies. Courts: Protect people’s lives," Sibal tweeted.

India reported its highest-ever single-day spike of coronavirus cases with over 2.61 lakh new cases and more than 1,500 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry on Sunday. With this, the total number of cases has gone up to 1,47,88,109, and death toll at 1,77,150.

The active number of cases in the country stands at 18,01,316. In the last 24 hours, 1,38,423 people recovered from the disease. With this, the total recoveries reached 1,28,09,643.

Meanwhile, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 12,26,22,590 till today.

The Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against coronavirus in the country on April 12. Now, India has three vaccines - Covaxin, Covishield and Sputnik V for Covid-19 infection.

