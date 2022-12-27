Till the issue is pending before the SC, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared as a UT by the centre, Uddhav Thackeray said
As the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka, Shiv Sena (UBT) president and former Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray suggested that the disputed areas be declared as Union Territory.
"It is not just a case of language and border, but of 'humanity'. Till the issue is pending before the Supreme Court, the Karnataka-occupied Maharashtra should be declared as a Union Territory by the central government," he said.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on the border issue with Karnataka, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray stated that the Opposition stands in support of the resolution.
The resolution said, Maharashtra will "legally pursue" inclusion of 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka into the western state a
"The state government will legally pursue in the Supreme Court the case to include (in Maharashtra) inch and inch of land of Belgaum, Karwar Bidar, Nipani, Bhalki cities and the 865 Marathi-speaking villages in Karnataka," the resolution said.
It said the central government should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in a meeting with the Union Home Minister (over the border dispute issue).
The central government should give directives to the Karnataka government to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas, it added.
Speaking to reporters, Thackeray said, "We supported today's resolution. Whatever happens in favour of Maharashtra, we will support it. But there are some questions. For over two years, people (living in border areas) have been demanding to include them in Maharashtra. What are we doing about that?"
"Today government replied that the disputed area cannot be declared as a Union Territory as said by Supreme Court in 2008. However, the situation is not the same now. The Karnataka government is not following it. They are doing an Assembly session there and renamed Belagavi. So we should go to Supreme Court and ask SC to declare it as UT," added Thackeray.
Notably, the border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka dates back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka.
