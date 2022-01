On the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Centre to declare the day as National Holiday. "I appeal to appeal to the Central Government that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday is declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in the most befitting manner," CM Banerjee said in a tweet.

“He is an epitome of patriotism, courage, leadership, unity and brotherhood. Netaji has been and will continue to be an inspiration for generations," Banerjee wrote on Twitter.

The Bengal CM further revealed that the state government is setting up a national University Jai Hind University, to commemorate the global leader.

"Among some long-term initiatives to commemorate Netaji, a National University with international collaborations, Jai Hind University, is being set up with 100% state funding," Mamata Banerjee added.

She also said that a Bengal Planning Commission will be set up in the state to help planning initiatives.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the iconic freedom fighter and said that every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to the nation.

"Wishing all the countrymen a very Happy Parakram Diwas. My respectful tributes to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his 125th birth anniversary. I bow to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his Jayanti. Every Indian is proud of his monumental contribution to our nation," tweeted PM Modi today.

Notably, last year, the Government had declared 23rd January as Parakram Diwas to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

Born on January 23, 1897, Netaji played a crucial role in India's freedom movement. Subhash Chandra Bose had also established the Azad Hind Fauj.

On January 21, the Prime Minister informed that a grand granite statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose will be installed at India Gate soon.

The Prime Minister said that till the time the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of the freedom fighter would be inaugurated on January 23.

Further, according to the PTI news agency, it is learned from sources that from this year, R-Day celebrations will start on January 23 -- birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (125th year this time). It will end on January 30, the day Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated.

