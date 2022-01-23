Declare Netaji's birthday as a national holiday: Mamata Banerjee urges Centre

On the 125th birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed to the Centre to declare the day as National Holiday. "I appeal to appeal to the Central Government that Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's birthday is declared a National Holiday to allow the entire Nation to pay homage to the National Leader and celebrate #DeshNayakDibas in the most befitting manner," CM Banerjee said in a tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}