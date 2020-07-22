NEW DELHI : The Centre on Wednesday told Delhi High Court that it is mandatory for the e-commerce companies to declare the country of origin of the products sold on their platforms. There is a provision for declaring the country of origin on e-commerce sites under the Legal Metrology (Packaged Commodities) Rules, 2011, the centre said in an affidavit.

The affidavit was filed in response to a plea seeking directions to the government to ensure the display of name of the manufacturing country on the products offered for sale on e-commerce websites.

The “necessary advisory/ direction to all e-commerce entities with a copy to Controller of Legal Metrology of all States/UTs has been issued to ensure the compliance of the provisions of the Act & Rules," according to the affidavit said.

The plea, filed by advocate Amit Shukla, also sought direction for the Centre to ensure that the e-commerce entities publish or display ‘Made in India’ option separately and conspicuously in the type of goods searched.

The high court has asked the respondents to file their replies and listed the matter for hearing on 2 September.

The goal of Make in India is to encourage both multinational and domestic companies to manufacture their products within the country, the petition contended.

The ministry of commerce and industry, in a recent notification through a special purpose vehicle -- government e-marketplace (GeM) -- mandated sellers to enter the country of origin while registering all new products on GeM, the petition said.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via