Edible oil prices declined over the year, providing relief to consumers: Minister

Edible oil prices declined over the year, providing relief to consumers: Minister1 min read 26 Jul 2023, 04:33 PM IST
The government closely monitored and regulated the domestic retail prices of edible oils, ensuring that consumers benefit from the downward trend in international prices, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti said
New Delhi: Minister of state for consumer affairs, food and public distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Wednesday said prices of refined sunflower oil, refined soybean oil, and RBD palmolien have declined significantly over the past year, bringing much-needed respite to consumers amid economic challenges.
