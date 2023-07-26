Edible oil prices declined over the year, providing relief to consumers: Minister

To establish stability and control in the prices of edible oils in the domestic market, the government implemented several key measures. The basic duty on crude palm oil, crude soybean oil, and crude sunflower oil was entirely removed from the previously set 2.5%. Additionally, the agri-cess on oils was reduced from 20% to 5%. These measures were initially introduced on 30 December 2022 and have been extended until 31 March 2024, she added.