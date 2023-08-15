Cooling core inflation fails to cheer amid supply flux3 min read 15 Aug 2023, 09:28 PM IST
Inflation, without accounting for food and energy prices, known as core inflation, stood at 4.9% in July, as against 5.1% in June and economists believe it will remain sticky in the coming months.
MUMBAI : A declining core inflation, amid a 15-month high retail inflation, gives no reprieve to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which recently called for supply-side interventions to cushion food price shocks.
