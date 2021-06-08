NEW DELHI : The risk of declining real wage growth of Indian households who are facing the double whammy of job losses and salary cuts as well as stepped up health expenditure due to the impact of covid-19 pandemic, could limit the consumption and demand improvement both in the near and medium terms, India Ratings and Research (Ind-R)said on Tuesday.

Analysing salary/wage growth of 2,000 non-financial corporates in September and December quarters of FY21, India Ratings concluded that 60% of companies had reduced employees cost compared with the same period in FY20. “The analysis was done based on annual growth in employee cost of the sample set and changes in employee cost percentage of total cost. The study complements the hypothesis that there was notable pressure on the wage/salary of those 2,000 corporates. Though the situation is unlikely to worsen further, the loss on expected income by households would unlikely to be recouped," the rating agency said.

India Ratings said the challenge on the demand side could be aggravating. “It firstly manifested in FY20 when the private final consumption expenditure growth declined to 5.5% from an average 7.5% during FY16-FY19. Thereafter, the two successive years of a massive economic shock have eroded the households’ disposable income, which was already under pressure reflected in low per capita income," it added.

The burden of taxes, particularly of indirect taxes, on households has worsened lately, the rating agency said. “As the global commodity prices slumped around February-March 2020, the Union government raised the excise duty on petrol by ₹13/litre and on diesel by ₹16/litre between March 2020 and May 2020. The average price of Indian crude basket during this period was $28/barrel. However, the price of Indian crude basket in May 2021 has reached $67/barrel, leading to the retail prices of petrol and diesel now reaching record levels, impacting household budgets both directly and indirectly," it added.

Although the Union government rationalized the corporate tax FY20 to align it with global peers and spur investments in the economy, taxes on households have been unaltered. The share of total tax burden on households thus rose to 75% from 60% in FY10, according to India Ratings calculations. “This is largely due to the combination of a higher excise duty on fuel and a reduction in corporate tax. The corporation tax has been rationalized to augment job creation and attracting direct foreign investments. However, the unforeseen economic shocks owing to the pandemic have worsened the balance between household and corporate taxation system," the rating agency said.

