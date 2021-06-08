Declining real wage growth of households could stymie demand revival: Ind-Ra

Analysing salary/wage growth of 2,000 non-financial corporates in September and December quarters of FY21, India Ratings concluded that 60% of companies had reduced employees cost compared with the same period in FY20. “The analysis was done based on annual growth in employee cost of the sample set and changes in employee cost percentage of total cost. The study complements the hypothesis that there was notable pressure on the wage/salary of those 2,000 corporates. Though the situation is unlikely to worsen further, the loss on expected income by households would unlikely to be recouped," the rating agency said.

