OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Decoded: How much tax is collected in each state for 100 petrol
Listen to this article

Petrol and diesel prices on Wednesday were hiked by 80 paise a litre each for the second day in a row since the ending of an over four-and-half month hiatus in rate revision.

Petrol in Delhi will now cost 97.01 per litre as against 96.21 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from 87.47 per litre to 88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol price has been increased by 85 paise to 111.67 while in Chennai prices went up by 75 paise to 102.91. In Kolkata, rates increased to 106.34 from 105.51.

The diesel price hike in Mumbai was 85 paise per litre. A record 137-day hiatus in rate revision ended on March 22 with an 80 paise per litre increase in rates.

Prices had been on a freeze since November 4 ahead of the assembly elections in states like Uttar Pradesh and Punjab -- a period during which the cost of raw material soared by $30 per barrel.

Rates differ from state to state depending on the incidence of local taxes. Here's a look at different rate of taxes that states charge.

According to the data from Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell under the petroleum ministry, In Delhi for 100 worth of petrol, the customer pays a tax of 45.3, which includes a central tax of 29 and a state tax of 16.3

The information has been posted by a twitter handle named "Stats of India." Similarly, in Maharashtra, for for every 100 worth of petrol, almost half the amount that people pay will be taxes.

In seven states --- Maharashtra ( 52.5), Andhra Pradesh ( 52.4), Telangana ( 51.6), Rajasthan ( 50.8), Madhya Pradesh ( 50.6), Kerala ( 50.2), and Bihar ( 50) --- half of what customers pay is collected as tax, according to stats of India.

In three states, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, state taxes are higher than central excise duty tax.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout