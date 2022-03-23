Decoded: How much tax is collected in each state for 100 petrol

Petrol in Delhi will now cost ₹97.01 per litre as against ₹96.21 previously while the diesel rate has gone up from ₹87.47 per litre to ₹88.27, according to a price notification of state fuel retailers. In Mumbai, petrol price has been increased by 85 paise to ₹111.67 while in Chennai prices went up by 75 paise to ₹102.91. In Kolkata, rates increased to ₹106.34 from ₹105.51.