Decoded: The lockdown tweets of top business leaders in India and the world

For the Indian set, we drew up a long list of 109 leaders whose personal net worth, as listed by Forbes on June 2, exceeded $1 billion. From this long list, we chose the 10 leaders who were most active on Twitter (most were not on the platform) and had a considerable following. For the global set, we started with the top 125 by personal net worth, as listed by Forbes on June 2. Most were not on Twitter. Hence, we chose 5 leaders from this set who were active on Twitter and had a sizeable following. For the remaining 5, we considered the set of the CEOs of the top 50 companies by market capitalization (as on June 2), and used Twitter activity and follower counts to filter the top five.