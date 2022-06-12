Decoding CTC: How to negotiate a better salary structure2 min read . Updated: 12 Jun 2022, 08:16 AM IST
- Salary slip: A CTC, comprises all the payments and benefits, whether fixed or variable, that an employee is entitled to
Decoding CTC: Evaluating a job offer isn’t always a straightforward task, when it boils down to the CTC (cost to company). Expansively evaluating one’s objectives is key - holistically. Once the employee has established key elements of the offer that they believes deserve change, they need to take a call on the cards they are going to play and the sequence of how one will put their points across, tactfully.