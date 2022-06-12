Decoding CTC: How to negotiate a better salary structure

Advising an employee to know the difference between take home salary, net salary, gross salary and CTC, SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki said, "It has been found that employees become happy after looking at the CTC mentioned in the offer letter whereas they should be interested in looking at the actual take home salary. They must know that CTC is total cost to the company due to an employees recruitment whereas take home salary is CTC minus all deductibles like PF, gratuity, income tax, etc. So, one should also look at the take home salary once the CTC is mentioned."