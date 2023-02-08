And the wait is finally over. The newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted their pictures from the nuptials and undoubtedly they have won everyone's hearts with their dreamy wedding looks.

For D-Day, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look by Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked.

