Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
e-paper
Home / News / India /  Decoding Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding look

Decoding Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's dreamy wedding look

2 min read . 05:47 AM IST ANI
The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat

For D-Day, Kiara wore a pink lehenga which is designed by Manish Malhotra. On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre.

And the wait is finally over. The newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted their pictures from the nuptials and undoubtedly they have won everyone's hearts with their dreamy wedding looks.

And the wait is finally over. The newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani posted their pictures from the nuptials and undoubtedly they have won everyone's hearts with their dreamy wedding looks.

For D-Day, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

For D-Day, Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

The lehenga features intricate embroidery detailing of roman architecture, inspired by the special love the newlyweds share for the city of domes. Real Swarovski crystals are embellished to embrace our signature sparkle.

Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot: Here's how much a wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace will cost you

Also read: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra tie the knot: Here's how much a wedding at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace will cost you

The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day. The neckpiece features an exquisite composition of ultra-fine handcut diamonds crafted with rare Zambian emeralds. She was seen wearing a diamond ring, prompting speculations that it is her wedding ring.

View Full Image
Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Kiara wore a pink lehenga, which is designed by Manish Malhotra
Click on the image to enlarge

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look by Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

On the other hand, Sidharth opted for an ivory sherwani with an exquisite royal lustre. The sherwani features classic signatures, hints of ivory threadwork, gold zardozi and badla work, handcrafted with utmost finesse. He completed his look by Polki Jewellery studded with extremely fine uncut diamonds for the perfect regal look.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

The couple got married as per Hindu traditions with band baaja and baraat. Famous 'Jea' wedding band from Delhi arrived at the venue on Tuesday.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

Kiara and Sidharth have always been tight-lipped about their relationship. They neither accepted nor denied the dating rumours. Sidharth and Kiara apparently fell in love while shooting for 'Shershaah', which was released in 2021.

The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

The duo was often seen hanging out together which added extra fuel to their relationship rumours.

View Full Image
The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
The new bride chose diamond Jewellery by Manish Malhotra for her big day.
Click on the image to enlarge

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

In an episode of Koffee with Karan Season 7, Kiara revealed that she first met Sidharth at the wrap-up party of Lust Stories. She also confessed that she and Sidharth Malhotra are definitely more than "close friends."

Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked. 

Ever since Sidharth and Kiara shared their look as groom and bride, fans have been in awe of how happy and gorgeous the couple looked. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP