Decoding the fall and rise of India’s forex reserves
Summary
On 14 July, India’s foreign exchange (forex) reserves stood at $609 billion. On 20 October, they hit a recent low of $583.5 billion before rising again slightly to $597.9 billion on 24 November. What explains this yo-yo-like behaviour? Mint examines the ups and downs of the rupee: