Decoding the fall and rise of India’s forex reserves

How does RBI manage the value of the rupee?

India imports much of the oil that it consumes. During April to September, the country imported 87.5% of the oil that it consumed. In such a scenario, a weaker rupee makes oil imports expensive, and either the end-consumers or the primarily government-owned oil marketing companies need to pick up that bill, making it important for the RBI to ensure that the value of the rupee doesn’t fall too much and too fast against the dollar. It ensures this by selling dollars it has in its foreign currency assets hoard and buying rupees. Doing this ensures the availability of dollars so the value of the rupee against the dollar doesn’t fall quickly.