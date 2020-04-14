Prime Minister Narendra Modi while announcing the coronavirus lockdown extension till 3rd May across India, also proposed rewards for the states for their proactive containment of the coronavirus spread. Modi also announced that govt will closely monitor the execution of the covid-19 lockdown. PM Modi, addressing the nation on the last day of the 21-day nationwide lockdown, said, "Till 20th April, all districts, localities, states will be closely monitored, as to how strictly they are implementing norms. States which will not let hotspots increase, they could be allowed to let some important activities resume, but with certain conditions," PM Modi said.

PM Modi also praised the nation for the discipline of the citizens to help curb the coronavirus spread. "People have gone through hardships to save India. I know how many difficulties you faced. I respectfully bow to the people of India for their sacrifice," Modi said.

Modi also highlighted govt's proactive steps to contain the virus, he added, "Even when India did not have a single corona patient, India had begun screening passengers from Covid-19 affected countries."

'Even before Covid 19 cases touched 100, India made it compulsory for foreign returnees to remain in 14 days isolation. We imposed 21-day lockdown when we had 550 cases.'

Prior to this, the Prime Minister had on Saturday held consultations with Chief Ministers through video-conferencing, during which talks were held over the need for extending the lockdown further after taking into consideration the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

During the course of the meeting, the Prime Minister had said that there seems to be a consensus amongst the States on the extension of lockdown by another two weeks. He underlined that the motto of the government earlier was 'jaan hai to jahaan hai' but now it is 'jaan bhi jahaan bhi'.

Several States such as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, among others have already announced the extension of lockdown taking into account the rising number of cases in the respective States.

With 1,211 new Covid-19 infections reported in the past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 10,363, according to the latest data from Health Ministry. The death toll from coronavirus in India has risen to 339 while 1,035 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged.