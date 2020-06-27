Dedicated Covid-19 hospitals in Delhi to have CCTV cameras in all wards

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday ordered all COVID-19 dedicated hospitals to install CCTV cameras in all wards.

"All the COVID-19 dedicated hospitals are directed to ensure that CCTVs shall be immediately installed in all wards of the hospital. The PWD has already been directed to do it on an emergent basis to assist the hospital management to immediately find out the requirement of proper care with regard to patients admitted in the wards, and also ensure transparency in patient care," an order said.

The Delhi government said that the footages from these cameras should be made available to the inspecting/supervising expert team or to any other body.

"All COVID-19 dedicated hospitals shall permit one willing attendant of the patient in the premises, who will remain in an area earmarked by the hospital," the order read.

It directed the hospitals to create a helpdesk that is "accessible physically as well as by telephone form where the well-being of the patients admitted in the hospitals can be enquired".

A total of 3,460 COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi on Friday, taking the total count to 77,240 in the national capital, according to a bulletin by the health department of the Delhi government.

As per the bulletin, 63 people succumbed to the disease with the toll at 2,492.

A total of 47,091 patients have recovered/discharged/migrated in Delhi so far and there are 27,657 active cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

