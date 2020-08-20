Dedicated Freight Corridor project further delayed: Rail Board Chairman

The government’s plan to commission its ambitious infrastructure project--Dedicate Freight Corridor (DFC)--has been further delayed due to the outbreak of covid-19, railway board chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav said on Thursday.

“Dedicated Freight Corridor will be commissioned, June 2022 is our target," Yadav said, adding that worked related to the project had come to a halt for two-months due to covid-19 induced nationwide lockdown.

The previous deadline for commissioning of Eastern and Western DFC was December, 2021. DFCs have taken over a decade to complete due to hurdles over land acquisitions, environment clearances and delay in sanctioning loans.

The freight corridors were envisioned to decongest railway network, ensure faster movement of goods, increase the national carrier’s freight capacity network and reduce overall logistics cost for companies.

Yadav further said that there is a plan for four new corridors by 2030 and projects will be financed through public-private partnerships (PPP).

Last year, Mint had reported that the railway ministry has planed three new dedicated freight corridor networks to meet growing demand for faster and efficient movement of freight. While the East-West Corridor (2,328km) will be built between Kolkata and Mumbai, the North-South Corridor (2,327km) is planned between Delhi and Chennai and the East Coast Corridor (1,114km) between Kharagpur and Vijaywada.

Yadav further said that despite a slowdown in the larger economy due to the outbreak of covid-19, freight loading has gradually improved. “In the month of August 2020 till 19 August 2020 Indian Railways earned ₹5461.21 crore from freight loading which is ₹259 crore higher than last year for the same period," an official statement said.

To beef up freight revenue, the national transporter has taken several measures in the last few months, including setting up of business development units, doubling the speed of freight trains from 23 kmph to 46 kmph, opening up of export traffic to Bangladesh for parcels and containers, opening up of export traffic to Bangladesh for automobiles, among others.

