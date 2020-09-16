NEW DELHI : Twitter Inc in a counter affidavit filed before the Delhi High court has submitted that it has a dedicated grievance officer for redressal of grievances including those on fake news and hate speech.The counter affidavit has been filed in response to a plea seeking removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated through social media platforms.

It has submitted that there is already a mechanism in law, particularly under Rule 3 (11) of the Information Technology (Intermediaries guidelines) Rules, 2011 for the appointment of a Grievance Officer. It said that the mandate of the said Grievance Officer is to address potential violations of the Twitter Rules and Twitter Terms of Service.

“...The details of the officer, including his e-mail ID and address are available to all users, and in public domain. In short, there is compliance of the existing legal mandate by the Answering Respondent. It is reiterated that there is a difference in the nature of the role of a Grievance Officer and a Designated Officer under the Rules referred to by the Petitioner." It said in its affidavit.

The social media company has pointed that the duty of Designated Officers is to interact with government and Law enforcement authorities, and not with the public at large.

“It is a Grievance Officer who is competent and empowered to deal with the complaints of users in relation to content available on Twitter, while the role of designated officers under the Blocking Rules, IMD Rules and Traffic Data Rules, is quite different and as stated above, is in relation to law enforcement and governmental authorities, and not intended to be a public/user- facing role." It added.

It has submitted that its policy along with the existing legal framework is sufficiently robust to address the issues raised by the petitioner.

Twitter added that it doesn’t create third-party tweets, nor is it responsible for the content of third-party tweets on www.twitter.com.

“Content is purely subject to the Twitter User Agreement which Twitter User Agreement comprises Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, the Twitter Rules and Policies, and all incorporated policies. It is an intemationally accepted practice for social media intermediaries to have content policies on their platforms." It added.

Twitter has alleged that the petition is based on flimsy and whimsical grounds.

The petitioner, KN Govindacharya, in his plea had stated “the fact that there is fundamental right of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19, which cannot be left to the arbitrary adjudication by the social media companies."

The plea had alleged that “social media companies have been enjoying a laissez faire regime in India. The discrepancy in reporting and decrease of revenue by 100 times is a big threat for Indian Economy."

The matter is likely to be next heard on 4 November.

