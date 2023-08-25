New Delhi: Deendayal Port Authority on Friday signed a concession agreement with DP World to develop the Tuna Tekra mega—container terminal at Kandla port in Gujarat with an estimated investment of ₹4,243.64 crore.

The agreement was signed by S.K. Mehta, chairman, Deendayal Port Authority and Rizwan Soomar, MD & CEO, DP World SCO & MENA in the presence of Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways and Ayush Sarbananda Sonowal and DP World group chairman & CEO Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem. The agreement is aimed at developing a greenfield mega-container terminal on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis for a period of 30 years, with a provision to extend it for further 20 years.

Tuna-Tekra is a satellite facility at Deendayal port, through a public private partnership. The terminal is expected to commence operations by early 2027. Once completed, it will include a berth capable of handling next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) without any pre-berthing detention for want of a tide and will have a total capacity of 2.19 million TEUs per annum. The new terminal will cater to the future requirements of the hinterland across northern, western and central India, and further strengthen trade by connecting businesses from these regions to international markets.