DP World, Deendayal Port tie up for mega-terminal1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 11:14 PM IST
The agreement is aimed at developing a greenfield mega-container terminal on a build-operate-transfer (BOT) basis for a period of 30 years, with a provision to extend it for further 20 years.
New Delhi: Deendayal Port Authority on Friday signed a concession agreement with DP World to develop the Tuna Tekra mega—container terminal at Kandla port in Gujarat with an estimated investment of ₹4,243.64 crore.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message