Deep depression forms in Bay of Bengal—check rain warning in Chennai and other districts of Tamil Nadu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday stated that a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and East Equatorial Indian Ocean moved west-northwestward at about 13 kmph over the past six hours.

The weather department also indicated that light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated places across Tamil Nadu today, with rain likely at a few locations along the coastal districts and at isolated spots over interior parts of the State.

What did IMD say? As of 0830 IST on Thursday, it was centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining East Equatorial Indian Ocean near latitude 5.5°N and longitude 84.8°E, IMD said, adding that at that time, it was located roughly 360 km east-southeast of Pottuvil, 410 km east-southeast of Hambantota, 420 km east-southeast of Batticaloa, 520 km southeast of Trincomalee, 810 km southeast of Karaikal, and 980 km south-southeast of Chennai.

According to the IMD, the system is expected to continue moving west-northwestward across the southwest Bay of Bengal over the next 36 hours and is likely to cross the Sri Lanka coast between Hambantota and Kalmunai around the evening or night of Friday.

Yellow and orange alerts issued across several districts Owing to the influence of the system, a yellow alert has been sounded for Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Karaikal districts on Thursday and Friday, cautioning residents about the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated locations.

An orange alert has been issued for Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur for Friday and Saturday, signalling the possibility of heavy to very heavy rainfall. A yellow alert will be in place on Saturday and Sunday for Chennai, Chengalpattu, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Puducherry.

Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) Chennai Head B. Amudha stated that cyclonic activity in January is a normal occurrence. She pointed out that between 1891 and 2024, as many as 20 cyclonic disturbances, ranging from depressions to cyclonic storms and severe cyclonic storms, have developed during this month, a report by IANS noted.