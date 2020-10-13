Deep depression in Bay of Bengal crosses Kerala, yellow alert for 13 districts

Heavy rainfall lashed most parts of Kerala today under the influence of deep depression in the Bay of Bengal with the weatherman forecasting more spells including downpour in the state’s Kozhikode district.

Kozhikode district has been put on Orange alert and others have been put on yellow alert for 13 October by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Yellow alerts have also been issued for districts other than Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam and Pathanamthitta on 14 October. Few districts, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts, are under yellow alert on 15 October.

Heavy rains have occurred at most places in Kerala with Vadakara in Kozhikode district receiving the heaviest spell of 9 cms, followed by Kannur, Vellanikkara in Thrissur district, Palakkad, Kollengode at Palakkad, Cherthala in Alappuzha district, Vythiri in Wayanad district, Mahe in Puducherry UT receiving 4 cms each in a span of 24 hours.

Orange alert means heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain while yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 6 cm to 11 cm.

"There have been heavy rains across Kerala for the last few days. Several houses in central Kerala suffered minor damages in the rain and heavy wind and at some places trees were uprooted causing minor damage," a senior official from the state disaster management authority told news agency PTI.

According to the website of the weather department, the current spell of rain is due to the "deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards." The water level at Idukki dam has reached 2,391 feet prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam, to issue a Blue alert. Blue alert is issued when water level reaches 2,387 feet. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of Idukki dam is 2,403 feet.

Heavy rains lash Andhra Pradesh

The deep depression in Bay of Bengal that crossed the coast close to Kakinada in East Godavari district today morning left a trail of destruction as it brought with it a heavy downpour in several districts of Andhra Pradesh.

The State Disaster Management Authority said the deep depression crossed the coast between 6.30 am and 7.30 am. A woman was killed when the wall of her house collapsed at Bommuru village in East Godavari district. Rainfall ranging from 11.5 cm to 24 cm was recorded in more than 100 places in the state, primarily in East Godavari, West Godavari, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Krishna districts.

With agency inputs

