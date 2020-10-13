Deep depression in Bay of Bengal crosses Kerala, yellow alert for 13 districts

According to the website of the weather department, the current spell of rain is due to the "deep depression over west central Bay of Bengal which moved west-northwestwards." The water level at Idukki dam has reached 2,391 feet prompting the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), which manages the dam, to issue a Blue alert. Blue alert is issued when water level reaches 2,387 feet. The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of Idukki dam is 2,403 feet.