It is expected to cross the North Andhra Pradesh and South Odisha coasts by the evening of September 26, with wind speeds ranging from 75-85 kmph, gusting to 95 kmph, accompanied by heavy rainfall in the coastal districts of the states. It is likely to affect the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Vishakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh and Ganjam and Gajapati in Odisha.