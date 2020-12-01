This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Deep depression over Bay of Bengal now cyclonic storm 'Burevi'
1 min read.11:07 PM IST
PTI
In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3, the department had said earlier.
CHENNAI :
The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Burevi' on Tuesday and it is very likely to intensify further and cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2, the India Meteorological Department said.
After making landfall in the neighbouring country, close to Trincomalee, it is very likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area -around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu- on December 3 morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.
