Deep depression over Bay of Bengal now cyclonic storm 'Burevi'

In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3, the department had said earlier.

CHENNAI : The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Burevi' on Tuesday and it is very likely to intensify further and cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2, the India Meteorological Department said.

The deep depression over southwest Bay of Bengal intensified into cyclonic storm 'Burevi' on Tuesday and it is very likely to intensify further and cross the Sri Lankan coast on December 2, the India Meteorological Department said.

After making landfall in the neighbouring country, close to Trincomalee, it is very likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area -around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu- on December 3 morning, the IMD said in a bulletin.

After making landfall in the neighbouring country, close to Trincomalee, it is very likely to emerge into Gulf of Mannar and adjoining Comorin area -around Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu- on December 3 morning, the IMD said in a bulletin. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

It would then move nearly west-southwestwards and cross south Tamil Nadu coast between Kanyakumari and Pamban in the wee hours of December 4, it said.

In south Tamil Nadu and south Kerala, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at a few places and extremely heavy showers at isolated places on December 3, the department had said earlier.

Similar spells could be expected on the preceding and following day as well in parts of the two states including Kanyakumari and Thiruvananthapuram, the IMD had said.