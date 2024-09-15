Deep depression over West Bengal, IMD issues red, orange alerts in THESE states

The IMD issued a red alert in Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Bankura districts in West Bengal.

Livemint
Updated15 Sep 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Parts of Odisha may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, September 15.
Parts of Odisha may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday, September 15.(HT_PRINT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said that the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward and is expected to "weaken gradually into a depression during subsequent 48 hours."

"Deep depression over Gangetic West Bengal moved slowly westward near latitude 22.6 N and longitude 87.8 E, about 60 km west of Kolkata (West Bengal), 110 km southeast of Bankura (West Bengal), 170 km east of Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) and 270 km east-southeast of Ranchi (Jharkhand). To move nearly westwards across Jharkhand and North Chhattisgarh...," the IMD said in a post on X.

Also Read | Red alert issued in THESE states till September 18. Check IMD weather forecast

The low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bangladesh coast concentrated into a Depression on September 13.

Heavy rainfall alert

Sharing the update, the IMD also issued a warning for "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal, including Kolkata and "extremely heavy rainfall" at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal on Sunday, September 15.

The IMD issued a red alert in Paschim Medinipur, Purba Medinipur and Bankura districts in West Bengal. Meanwhile, an orange alert has been issued in Purulia, Birbhum, Murshidabad, Nadia, Hoogly and South 24 Parganas among few other districts.

Also Read | Rain in Agra leads to water leakage in Taj Mahal’s main dome, ASI says no damage

Parts of Odisha may also witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Sunday. Meanwhile, in Odisha, a red alert has been issued in Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj and Baleshwar.

The IMD has also issued an alert of "very heavy to heavy rainfall" at isolated places of Jharkhand, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal.

According to the IMD, the deep depression formed over Gangetic West Bengal is likely to move slowly and maintain its intensity of deep depression till Sunday evening while it will gradually weaken into a depression during the subsequent 24 hours.

 

Also Read | Rains bring cleanest air of the year to Delhi. AQI at 52 amid September showers

According to a press release dated September 14, the IMD said, "Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Gangetic West Bengal and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over south Gangetic West Bengal on 14th ; heavy rainfall at isolated places on 15 th September."

The press release reads, "Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places over Odisha and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over north Odisha on 14th and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on 15th and heavy rainfall at isolated places over Odisha 16th September."

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:15 Sep 2024, 11:28 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDeep depression over West Bengal, IMD issues red, orange alerts in THESE states

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    153.40
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.65 (1.09%)

    Bank Of Baroda

    239.30
    03:49 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    2.1 (0.89%)

    Bandhan Bank

    207.05
    03:57 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    10 (5.07%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    135.95
    03:59 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Linde India

    8,205.20
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    623.3 (8.22%)

    IDBI Bank

    94.94
    03:53 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    7 (7.96%)

    IIFL Finance

    523.65
    03:29 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    38.4 (7.91%)

    Home First Finance Company India

    1,203.70
    03:43 PM | 13 SEP 2024
    76.3 (6.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      72,990.000.00
      Chennai
      73,100.000.00
      Delhi
      75,310.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,600.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L-0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

        Yes, Continue