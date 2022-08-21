IMD weather updates: Rainfall continues in these states for next 2 days

IMD said that the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that the deep depression over northwest Chhattisgarh, adjoining Madhya Pradesh and southeast Uttar Pradesh has weakened into a depression. It also predicted that rainfall over southern parts of the Peninsula will continue during the next two days.
The weather office said that the depression will continue to move west-northwestwards across north Madhya Pradesh and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next 24 hours.
“Deep Depression over Northwest Chhattisgarh and adjoining Northeast Madhya Pradesh and Southeast Uttar Pradesh weakened into a Depression and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today over the same region about 120 km west-northwest of Ambikapur (Chhattisgarh), 150 km southwest of Churk (Uttar Pradesh), 170 km east-southeast of Satna and 120 km east of Umaria (Madhya Pradesh)," the weather forecasting agency tweeted.
IMD rainfall predictions
1) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated/scattered heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls at isolated also likely over West Madhya Pradesh on 21st and East Rajasthan on 22nd August.
2) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over East Rajasthan on 21st August, East Madhya Pradesh on 21st, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 21st and 22nd, West Madhya Pradesh on 22nd and West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on 23rd August.
3) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over West Madhya Pradesh and ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra on 23rd, Vidarbha, and Chhattisgarh on 21st, Konkan and Goa during 21st -23rd, East Rajasthan on 23rd and West Rajasthan and northern parts of Gujarat Region on 22nd and 24th August.
4) Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Himachal Pradesh from 20th-24th, Uttarakhand on 21st and 24th, West Uttar Pradesh on 21st and over East Uttar Pradesh on 24th, Punjab on 22nd and over Haryana on 21st and 22nd August 2022.
5) Fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Assam and Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on 22nd and 23rd August 2022.
6) Fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Coastal Karnataka during 22nd -24th, South Interior Karnataka and Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on 23rd and 24th, and Kerala and Mahe on 22nd and 23rd August 2022.
7) Isolated very heavy rainfall also likely over Kerala and Mahe on 24th August 2022.
8) Widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls and thunderstorm/lightning is very likely over Andaman and Nicobar Islands till 22nd August.
