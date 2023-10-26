Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls to headline bengaluru's 'Bandland' Festival

Bandland festival in Bengaluru to elevate the music experience with international and Indian indie-rock luminaries.

‘Smoke on the water’ and ‘Iris’ hits will reverberate in Bengaluru with Deep Purple and Goo Goo Dolls headlining BookMyShow's 'Bandland' show on December 16 and 17, 2023. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Scheduled to be a two-day musical and cultural extravaganza, Bandland will unfold on December 16th and 17th, 2023, at the Embassy International Riding School Ground in Bengaluru.

The inaugural edition of Bandland boasts an impressive lineup of 12 international and Indian indie-rock luminaries. The legendary British rock band Deep Purple, renowned for hits like 'Smoke on the Water,' and American rock icons Goo Goo Dolls, famous for 'Iris,' are set to headline the festival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sharing the stage with these headliners are American indie rockers The War on Drugs, Australian punks Amyl and The Sniffers.

The festival also places a strong emphasis on homegrown talent, with artists like Parikrama, known for their classical rock fusion, and Thermal and a Quarter (TAAQ), rejoining Deep Purple for the second time in India. Next-gen bands like Parvaaz, The F16s, Aswekeepsearching, Skrat, Pacifist, and The Earth Below complete the impressive lineup.

Bandland promises a diverse range of performances across multiple stages, catering to every music aficionado's taste. The festival offers vibrant art installations inspired by the city, a delectable fusion of cuisines, and unique mixology, all under Bengaluru's open skies, BookMyShow said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The debut edition of Bandland is open to music enthusiasts, artists, and cultural aficionados from across the country. Tickets for the inaugural edition go on sale on October 26th, exclusively through BookMyShow. Don't miss your chance to be a part of India's hottest musical year-ender. Grab your tickets and secure your spot at Bandland now.

Commenting on Bandland, Owen Roncon, Chief of Business – Live Entertainment at BookMyShow, expressed, “Bandland will celebrate music that has stood the test of time with legendary bands, alongside new-age bands continuing the rock legacy. The best of the Indian rock realm that built and contributed to the genre’s defining journey in the country will find pride of place at Bandland. Our goal is to establish this as a recurring festival, consistently showcasing live bands and bringing forth music that has always created defining cultural shifts."

