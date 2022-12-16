Deepak Fertilisers to demerge its mining chemicals, fertiliser businesses1 min read . Updated: 16 Dec 2022, 07:03 AM IST
The company said that the corporate restructuring plan will help unlock the growth potential of each of the businesses.
The company said that the corporate restructuring plan will help unlock the growth potential of each of the businesses.
Industrial chemicals and fertilisers manufacturer Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corporation (DFPCL) on Thursday announced a corporate restructuring plan under which it will demerge its mining chemicals and fertilisers businesses.