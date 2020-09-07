Deepak Kochhar arrested in ICICI Bank-Videocon quid pro quo case

The agency is probing alleged irregularities and corrupt practices in sanctioning of ₹1,875 crore loan by the ICICI Bank to Videocon. Out of this loan, sanctioned in 2012, an amount of ₹300 crore allegedly was involved in a quid pro quo arrangement. Chanda Kochhar is alleged to have misused her office and received illegal gratification through her husband from Dhoot in the matter of a ₹300-crore term loan sanctioned to Videocon International Electronics Ltd.