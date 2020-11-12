Deepak Kochhar's bail plea rejected in ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case

A special court on Thursday rejected bail plea application of businessman Deepak Kochhar in ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case. Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in September . The agency also filed a criminal case of money laundering after studying an FIR registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the Kochhars, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and others.