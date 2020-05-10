Deepak Nayyar appointed as chair of UK think tank’s board of trustees

NEW DELHI : Noted Indian economist and former vice chancellor of Delhi University Deepak Nayyar has been appointed as the chair of the board of trustees at the Institute of Development Studies (IDS) based at the University of Sussex, said a statement from the institute.

Nayyar will officially take up his role at IDS, a think tank for equitable and sustainable change, in August. IDS director Melissa Leach said in the statement that Nayyar’s experience will be invaluable to IDS in ensuring its research contributes to more equal and sustainable societies everywhere.

Nayyar, who is known for his research work on the economic history of Asia, had in his recent book ‘Resurgent Asia, diversity in development’ argued that by 2040, Asia will re-discover the economic might it had two centuries ago by claiming half of the world income. In an interview to Mint in January, Nayyar had said that India should ‘re-industrialise’ and set aside rivalries with China to rewrite global economic rules that were set about 75 years ago when Asia had no place at the high table of economic powers. Asia’s biggest challenges, according to him, are persistent poverty, rising inequality and jobless growth.

According to him, these challenges make the role of government critical in the next 25 years.

Nayyar is also an emeritus professor of economics at the Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. "I look forward to my association with an institution that is the pioneer, and now a leader, in development studies. At a time when global development is confronted by enormous challenges, it will provide me with an opportunity to work with colleagues at IDS as part of a collective endeavour to create more equitable and sustainable societies," said Nayyar.

Nayyar has also taught at universities in the UK, France and the US and is an expert in trade theory and policy, industrial policy and international migration.

