Deepfake menace: Priyanka Chopra becomes latest victim, video shows actor revealing ‘2023 annual income’
Priyanka Chopra's deepfake video is slowly doing rounds on the web. Unlike other actresses, Priyanka's face wasn't edited over controversial videos. However, her voice and lines from the original video were replaced with a fake brand promotion.
As India government takes measures to combat the sudden rise of deepfake videos, another Indian actor fell prey to the growing menace. After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, now Priyanka Chopra's deepfake video has become viral.
