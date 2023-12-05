As India government takes measures to combat the sudden rise of deepfake videos, another Indian actor fell prey to the growing menace. After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif, and Alia Bhatt, now Priyanka Chopra's deepfake video has become viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the video, Priyanka Chopra is seen promoting a brand and divulging her yearly income.

Priyanka Chopra's deepfake video is slowly doing rounds on the web. Unlike other actresses, Priyanka's face wasn't edited over controversial videos. However, her voice and lines from the original video were replaced with a fake brand promotion.

(Screengrab from the deepfake video)

This comes days after a deepfake video of Alia Bhatt became viral.

In that video, Alia Bhatt’s face is edited over a different lady and the latter can be seen sitting on the bed. The video features a girl wearing a blue floral, strapy co-ord set featuring Alia’s face, while she makes gestures towards the camera.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Tuesday met social media platforms to review progress made by them in tackling misinformation and deepfakes, and asserted that advisories will be issued in the next two days to ensure 100 per cent compliance by platforms.

New, amended IT Rules to further ensure compliance of platforms, and the safety and trust of online users are actively under consideration, Chandrasekhar said in a post on X.

During Tuesday's meeting, platforms were clearly told that there are criminal consequences to such user harms, mapped even under existing laws.

News agency PTI reported, that some platforms have complied, and those "slow" in doing so have been given additional time. The government, in Tuesday's meeting, has made it amply clear that it will continue with its "zero tolerance approach" on user harm arising from misinformation and deepfakes.

Citing a case in point, sources said a section under CRPC allows prosecution for deepfakes under "forgery". Similarly, other forms of harm have equivalent provisions under the IPC.

Deepfakes refer to synthetic or doctored media that is digitally manipulated and altered to convincingly misrepresent or impersonate someone, using a form of artificial intelligence.

Recently, several 'deepfake' videos targeting leading actors went viral, sparking public outrage and raising concerns over the misuse of technology and tools for creating doctored content and fake narratives.

